Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Murder Conviction: 4 Men Get Life In Prison For Holyoke Man's 2019 Slaying

 Four men convicted last week for the murder of a Holyoke man in 2019 were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, May 24, authorities said. 

Gaby Irizarry in 2013. The married father of three was shot and killed while driving I-91 in downtown Springfield when four men mistook him for someone else and opened fire, authorities said. They were sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, May 24.
Gaby Irizarry in 2013. The married father of three was shot and killed while driving I-91 in downtown Springfield when four men mistook him for someone else and opened fire, authorities said. They were sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, May 24. Photo Credit: Gaby Irizarry Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Luis Cotto, Keith Cotto, Isaiah Fraticelli, all of Springfield, and Victor Espinosa, of Chicopee, were also convicted on lesser charges of possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm, the Hampden County District Attorney announced. They received up to seven years to be served concurrently with their life sentences.

Investigators said the men pulled up alongside a pickup truck driven by Gabriel "Gaby" Irizarry of Holyoke and fired multiple shots into the cab as he drove northbound on I-91 near downtown Springfield. 

Irizarry was not their target, as the shooters believed the truck belonged to someone else. Irizarry was able to make it off the highway to get help. He lingered in a coma for days at Baystate Medical Center before dying of his injuries, authorities said. H

Irizarry left behind a wife and three children, according to social media posts at the time of his death. 

"Gabriel Irizarry’s family has suffered an immense and senseless tragedy, which can never be healed," said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a news release. "I am appreciative of all the tireless work by investigators and my prosecutors in bringing some justice to Mr. Irizarry’s family."

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE