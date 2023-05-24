Murder Conviction: 4 Men Get Life In Prison For Holyoke Man's 2019 Slaying

Luis Cotto, Keith Cotto, Isaiah Fraticelli, all of Springfield, and Victor Espinosa, of Chicopee, were also convicted on lesser charges of possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm, the Hampden County District Attorney announced. They received up to seven years to be served concurrently with their life sentences.

Investigators said the men pulled up alongside a pickup truck driven by Gabriel "Gaby" Irizarry of Holyoke and fired multiple shots into the cab as he drove northbound on I-91 near downtown Springfield.

Irizarry was not their target, as the shooters believed the truck belonged to someone else. Irizarry was able to make it off the highway to get help. He lingered in a coma for days at Baystate Medical Center before dying of his injuries, authorities said. H

Irizarry left behind a wife and three children, according to social media posts at the time of his death.

"Gabriel Irizarry’s family has suffered an immense and senseless tragedy, which can never be healed," said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a news release. "I am appreciative of all the tireless work by investigators and my prosecutors in bringing some justice to Mr. Irizarry’s family."

