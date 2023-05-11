Money Laundering: Springfield Woman Gets 18 Months In $2M Stolen Goods Ring

Mimi Mai, 50, will spend 18 months behind bars and two years on parole after she pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen goods, four counts of money laundering, and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. She must also pay $3,472 in restitution and forfeit $1.5 million.

Mai owned and ran the EZ Exchange pawn shop in Holyoke and would purchase items she knew were stolen to resell on eBay at a price well above what she paid for them, the prosecutor said. These included power tools, electronic devices, clothing, and beauty supplies.

From 2018 until 2021, Mai made more than $2.1 million in the scheme and used her profits to buy property in Florida.

