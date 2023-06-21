Missing Woman Found Safe In Southwick After Family Feared The Worst

Katherine Korobkov's mother said she left her home around 3:30 p.m. to go on a long ride on her new bike, but she never returned.

Korobkov didn't take her cell phone, and she didn't return home or contact her family, which was very unusual, they told police.

They feared the worst.

Southwick police called in support from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, who used a helicopter to search the Rail Trail area.

Thankfully, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Southwick police said they'd found Korobkov alive and safe.

Southwick police did not release details of her rescue or where searchers found her.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.