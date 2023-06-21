Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Missing Woman Found Safe In Southwick After Family Feared The Worst

The search for a missing 32-year-old Southwick woman had a happy ending on Wednesday, June 21, after she disappeared a day earlier. 

Katherine Korobkov was found alive and safe on Wednesday, June 21, after her family reported her missing a day before.
Katherine Korobkov was found alive and safe on Wednesday, June 21, after her family reported her missing a day before. Photo Credit: Southwick Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Katherine Korobkov's mother said she left her home around 3:30 p.m. to go on a long ride on her new bike, but she never returned. 

Korobkov didn't take her cell phone, and she didn't return home or contact her family, which was very unusual, they told police. 

They feared the worst. 

Southwick police called in support from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, who used a helicopter to search the Rail Trail area. 

Thankfully, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Southwick police said they'd found Korobkov alive and safe. 

Southwick police did not release details of her rescue or where searchers found her. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE