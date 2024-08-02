Megan Davis, of Enfield, Connecticut, died on Sunday, July 28, after crashing her car on North Blandford Road in Blandford, about 45 minutes west of Springfield. She had turned 17 two weeks before the fatal wreck.

A funeral for the Jamestown, New York, native is scheduled for next week.

Davis was a popular rising senior at Enfield High School, where she was a standout wrestler and took pleasure in beating boys on the mat, her obituary said.

Enfield High School principal Erin Clark said in a statement that the Eagle community was overcome with grief following Davis' death.

Her teachers described (Megan) as kind and friendly and as someone who could light up a room with her infectious smile and playful personality. She was described as inquisitive, curious, and enthusiastic. ... We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the family and of those in our community impacted by this heartbreaking loss. Megan will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Social media memorials called Davis a cut-up who loved to make people laugh and make friends quickly.

"She was a shining rockstar no matter where she was. ... She enjoyed swimming, shopping, dancing, and making goofy videos," her obituary said. "She had a passion for sushi. She and (her boyfriend) Aiden had plans of traveling."

Police have released little information about the crash as of Friday, Aug. 2. An email to the Hampden County District Attorney's Office was not immediately returned.

Family and friends are gathering to celebrate Davis' life from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Browne Memorial Chapels at 43 Shaker Road in Enfield.

