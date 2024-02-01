Todd and Baushun Simonds, both of Holyoke, were arrested after police raided the Southampton Road Massage and Body Work at 282 Southampton Road in Westfield, Westfield police said.

Police had been investigating the couple for some time and had determined they were trafficking in women to perform sexual favors on customers for money, though, the workers were not being paid, police said. The only money they kept were the tips they received from their "clients."

Investigators believe the Simonds would swap out workers after several weeks to keep the practice secret.

The couple is charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and keeping a house of ill fame, police said.

Officers also found several unsecured firearms at their Holyoke home, police said. More charges are expected.

