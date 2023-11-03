Man Wanted In Baby's Killing Surrenders To Holyoke Police After Month On Run: DA

Kermith Alvarez will be arraigned on a murder charge on Monday, the Hampden County District Attorney said. He was one of the state's 10 most wanted before he gave himself up.

Alvarez is one of three men accused of a shooting in the 100 block of Sargeant Street in Holyoke on Oct. 4, police said. The trio was in an argument that ended in gunfire. One of the bullets struck a passing bus and hit rider Selena Santana, who was pregnant.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors performed an emergency C-section, but the baby didn't survive long after being born, authorities said. Santana, who survived, planned to name him Ezekiel.

Johnluis Sanchez, age 30, and Alejandro Ramos, age 22, were arrested and charged with murder in the shooting, the prosecutor said. It's unclear what the men were arguing about that led up to the shooting.

Police have not said who fired the bullet that struck Santana.

Sanchez and Ramos are being held without bail, the prosecutor said. A decision on Alvarez's bail will be made Monday.

