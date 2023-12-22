Man Turned Massachusetts College Jobs Into An Illegal Fortune, Now He's Going To Prison: Feds

Floyd Young, of the city of Shelton in Fairfield County, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to one count of conspiracy and three counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Along with his prison term, Young must also forfeit $919,066, the amount of bribes he received, the judge ruled.

Young held positions at three collegiate institutes in Massachusetts, including American International College in Springfield. He took bids from companies to handle construction, maintenance, and repairs at the schools.

But instead of giving the jobs to the lowest bidder or best qualified, Young chose contractors who paid him bribes, the prosecutor said. The kickbacks were about 15 percent of the cost of the job on average, investigators discovered.

He also arranged "no-show" jobs with the contractors as part of the bids. Young and the contractor would split the proceeds, the prosecutor said.

