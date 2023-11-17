Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 62°

SHARE

Man Killed In Springfield Shooting That Injured 3 Others ID'd: DA

Police identified the fatal shooting victim from Wednesday as a 42-year-old Springfield man. Three other people were injured in the attack. 

<p>Springfield police</p>

Springfield police

 Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Emanuel Cruz and another man were found inside a freighliner, and a third was found on the sidewalk near the 100 block of Morgan St. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. A fourth victim would later walk into Baystate Medical Center, where the two surviving victims were also taken. 

Paramedics rushed Cruz to the hospital, where he later died of his wounds, authorities said. The other man who was inside the freightliner was seriously wounded. The others received non-life-threatening injuries in the attack. 

Springfield police are investigating the killing. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 413-787-6355. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE