Man Killed In Springfield Shooting That Injured 3 Others ID'd: DA

Emanuel Cruz and another man were found inside a freighliner, and a third was found on the sidewalk near the 100 block of Morgan St. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. A fourth victim would later walk into Baystate Medical Center, where the two surviving victims were also taken.

Paramedics rushed Cruz to the hospital, where he later died of his wounds, authorities said. The other man who was inside the freightliner was seriously wounded. The others received non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Springfield police are investigating the killing. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 413-787-6355.

