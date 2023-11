Officers were called to the apartments in the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue, where they found the body just after 4:30 a.m., said Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department. Homicide detectives are investigating the slaying.

Officials have not released the man's name.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 413-787-6355.

