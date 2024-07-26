Man Dies Trying To Run From State Police In Springfield Crash: Troopers

The crash happened just after 2:20 a.m. Friday, July 26, on Route 291 near Exit 4 in Springfield. A State Trooper attempted to pull over a 2013 Infinity G37 after it drifted over the line.

The driver initially signaled that they planned to stop, but he floored it and sped away at speeds over 100 miles per hour, State Police said. The trooper did not pursue the car, authorities said in a news release.

The driver attempted to leave the highway at Exit 4 but was traveling too fast to navigate the curve in the off-ramp. The car rolled over in the crash.

The driver, who has not been named, died at the scene, police said.

State police estimate that the distance from where the driver attempted to run from the trooper to where he crashed was less than a mile.

State police are investigating the incident.

