'Light Of My Eyes': Agawam Family Grieves Loss Of 17-Year-Old Son Who Drowned

Sadly, those came to an end on Monday, May 30, when he drowned in a swimming pool in the Feeding Hills area of Agawam.

He would have turned 18 next week.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the teen's death. Family members said in social media posts that he was swimming alone Monday night and was found by a family member following his death.

His family held a funeral for Ömercan on Thursday at a mosque in Springfield. His body will be sent back to Turkey for burial, his father, Tuncay Karaarslan, posted on Facebook.

(Editor's note: All quotes were auto-translated from Turkish into English)

Tuncay wrote that he believes his son has been given a special place in heaven.

My dear soul, the light of my eyes, my Ömercan, I don't know how to endure this pain, my first eye pain that I couldn't see in 8 years, I couldn't get enough in 7 months, my dear, my everything, my dear father, Aslan's son, you will be in my mind forever, until I die, you will be in my heart forever.. I believe that my God loved you more than us, my god He rewarded him with his heaven.. I WILL LOVE YOU TO THE END OF MY SPECIAL LIFE OF YOUR FATHER...

Other family members said may Ömercan "sleep in light."

My cousin Tuncay Karaarslan's son has passed away. May God give patience to us. My condolences to all of us. May you rest in peace, my beautiful face. Sleep in light.

