Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Owner Of Hampden County Bakery Wins $4M State Lottery Prize

Kathy Reakes
Christine Gustafson
Christine Gustafson Photo Credit: Massachusetts Lottery

The owner of a Western Massachusetts bakery is the lucky winner of $4 million in the "100X The Cash" instant ticket lottery game.

Hampden County resident Christine Gustafson of Westfield, chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes), the Massachusetts Lottery said.

She plans to put some of her winnings toward the purchase of a summer home. 

Her winning ticket was purchased at JJ’s Variety located at 122 Montgomery St. in Westfield. 

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “100X The Cash” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.

