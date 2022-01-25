Local Man Purchases $1M Winning State Lottery Ticket At Hampden County Stop & Shop

A local man has won a $1 million lottery prize after purchasing a ticket at a Stop & Shop in the region.

Hampden County resident Stanley Godere, of Chicopee, claimed a Massachusetts State Lottery's "Diamond Millions" grand prize, according to an announcement from the lottery on Friday, Jan. 14.

He plans to invest the money and share it with family, Massachusetts Lottery said.

Godere purchased the winning ticket at the Stop & Shop, located at 1282 Springfield St. in Agawam.

The lottery said the store will receive $10,000 for its sale of the winning ticket.

