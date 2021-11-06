Here's Where Massachusetts Ranks Among 'Most Stressful' States In US, New Survey Says

A new survey has determined which US states are the most and least stressful based on a variety of factors.

Amerisleep created the ranking based on 22 stress factors related to four categories: work, money, health and environment.

Hawaii was named the most stressful after it scored high for money and environmental stressors. Meanwhile, Vermont was ranked the least stressful state.

When ranking least stressed states, Massachusetts scored in the bottom half, at 34. Massachusetts was ranked the number one least stressful place to work, with the second-highest minimum wage of any state.

However, because Massachusetts ranked poorly for health, environmental and money stressors, the state still ranked low on the list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.