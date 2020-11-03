CT Craft Breweries Win Gold, Silver Medals In National Competition

Two Connecticut craft beers have won medals at the 34th annual Great American Beer competition.

Competing against 1,700 other breweries from across the nation, Counter Weight Brewing Company of Hamden and East Rock Brewing Company of New Haven stood out from the pack.

Counter Weight won a gold medal over 89 other challengers in the German-style Oktoberfest or “Dortmunder” category.

East Rock Brewing won a silver medal for its Vienna Lager beating out 109 other entries for the honor.

The Great American Beer Festival and competition are based in Boulder, Colorado. Judges sampled 8,806 entries from 1,700 brewers over 18 days. Prizes were awarded for the best beers in 91 beer categories.

