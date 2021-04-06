'Classic' Burger Joint Praised For Creamy, Homemade Ice Cream, Custom Burgers

In a bright blue building on Route 20 in Western Massachusetts is a big slice of 1950s nostalgia, food, and ice cream.

You can even dine in booths made to look like classic cars or vintage Coca-Cola machines.

Classic Burgers in West Springfield is coming up on its 10-year anniversary. The burger and homemade ice cream joint was started by retired Westfield firefighter Barry Parker in 2011.

When he opened the restaurant, Parker said it was the culmination of a dream he had to share his love of the '50s, classic cars, and good food. It’s not clear whether making some of the best ice cream cakes in the region was also on his to-do list, but Parker accomplished this anyway, too.

Classic Burgers serves some seriously mouthwatering custom hamburgers including the John Wayne (aka The Duke) which comes topped with chili, Cheddar, smoked bacon, and sauteed onions, and the Clint Eastwood, which comes with sauteed onions and peppers, Cheddar, pickles, smoked bacon, bacon peppercorn ranch dressing, and A-1.

The menu also includes hotdogs, chicken, hand-cut french fries and onion rings, chili, salads, sandwiches, and ice cream. Foodies online may disagree about how tasty certain menu items are, but people universally agree that they love Classic Burgers’ ice cream.

“Food is great, ice cream even better(it's homemade and they always change up their flavors during the different seasons.),” Yelp foodie Lindsay T. of West Springfield said. “The young people that work here are very friendly and you can tell enjoy doing their job. My 7-year-old's favorite place to go!”

At Classic Burgers, menu standouts include the James Dean Burger, Cookie Monster ice cream, and Blueberry cheesecake ice cream.

Yelp foodie Jeremy B. of Springfield said that the menu at Classic Burgers is small but perfectly prepared.

“Simple and delicious. It's a straightforward burger, fries, and hot dogs place with the highest quality ingredients and everything done perfectly. They clearly promote their burgers but don't sleep on the hot dogs. They might even be better than the burgers,” Jeremy B. said. “Oh yeah, they also have terrific homemade ice cream. They do everything as well as it can be done.”

The interior at Classic Burgers is brightly lit with white tables over fire engine red padded chairs. The walls feature old road and service station signs as well as license plates. On one wall is a colorful mural of what Classic Burgers might look like if it were located in an American Southwest desert on Route 66.

Online reviewers praised the restaurant for its friendly staff and commitment to the local community.

“Literally everything on the menu that I've tried is amazing. I remember in elementary school, we as a class wrote to them praising their business, and as a thank-you, they sent buckets of ice-cream,” said Yelp foodie Amelia K. of Cary, North Carolina. “The staff is always so kind, and ice cream delicious. A local staple!”

Classic Burgers, 1261 Westfield St. (Route 20) in West Springfield, is open seven days a week, Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Contact the restaurant at (413) 363-1654 or classicburgers.net.

