Lifestyle

Chicopee Man Purchases Winning $1M Mass Lottery Ticket At Local Convenience Store

Kathy Reakes
Thomas Boileau and his winning check.
Thomas Boileau and his winning check. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

A lucky Western Massachusetts man has a pocket full of cash after recently winning $1 million on an instant ticket in the state lottery.

Hampden County resident Thomas Boileau, of Chicopee, hit the big time on Thursday, Jan. 20, playing the  “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game. 

Boileau chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), the lottery said.

He plans on using a portion of his winnings to buy a car. 

Boileau purchased his winning ticket at Stop & Chill located at 400 East Main St. in Chicopee. 

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

