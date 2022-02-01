Chicopee Man Purchases Winning $1M Mass Lottery Ticket At Local Convenience Store

A lucky Western Massachusetts man has a pocket full of cash after recently winning $1 million on an instant ticket in the state lottery.

Hampden County resident Thomas Boileau, of Chicopee, hit the big time on Thursday, Jan. 20, playing the “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.

Boileau chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), the lottery said.

He plans on using a portion of his winnings to buy a car.

Boileau purchased his winning ticket at Stop & Chill located at 400 East Main St. in Chicopee.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

