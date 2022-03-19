Brand-New Restaurant Quickly Creating Buzz In Manhasset

If you love slurping down pho noodles or gobbling down a banh mi sandwich then a new Long Island restaurant that opened just two weeks ago is a must-try.

Pho Manhasset, located in the heart of the hamlet at 442 Plandome Road, is quickly gaining a following with locals and foodies with its rich pho noodle broth of several types of stuffed full banh mi sandwiches.

The menu also features fried rice dishes, tacos, summer and spring rolls, and several types of vermicelli noodles with meats and broth.

Here's how Yelper Rand R. described his visit to Pho Manhasset: "Decent food, very reasonably priced and incredibly fast and friendly service. I was pleasantly surprised by how much fish was in my Pho."

Others said the pho broth -- served with various meats and fish -- is fragrant and not overly salty and the portion sizes are generous.

Local Realtor Elisa Bonavita loved the duck spring rolls and the pho, as well as a sandwich.

"The restaurant is super busy," she said. "I think people were hungry for something different and the food is delicious."

Prices are moderate and the service is quick and friendly.

Take-out is available. Call 516-321-9025.

