'Life Of Every Party' ID'd As Fatal Shooting Victim In Springfield

Billy Spivey Jr., of Springfield, was found shot in the 100 block of Albemarle Street just after 6 p.m. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors were not able to save his life, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

Police are investigating the fatal incident.

Spivey, better known as Dunnie to his friends and family, was called a "devoted friend and family member and the life of every party" by his friends who created a GoFundMe to pay for his funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe has raised over $1,500 of its $10,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

