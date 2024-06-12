Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 24, of Springfield, was found guilty of manslaughter this week in the death of Sully Santiago on Jan. 29, 2023, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, June 12.

The attack happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. Paramedics rushed Santiago to Baystate Medical Center, where she later died of her wounds. It's unclear what sparked the argument that turned violent.

Hampden DA Anthony D. Gulluni said he hoped the verdict gave the Santiago family some degree of justice.

Justice is something they have been calling for since Marin-Viera's arrest. Santiago's family and friends created the Facebook group "Justice for Sully Santiago," which has marked dates that should have been major milestones in her life, such as her birthdays and watching her young son grow up.

