Leonard Naylor, 44, of Springfield, faces several felonies stemming from that traffic stop on Wednesday night, Jan. 17, authorities said.

Officers pulled Naylor over around 10 p.m. after they noticed his car had a missing headlight, but when they walked up to speak with him, police saw an open beer bottle in the floorboard, officials said.

When they reached under the driver's seat, police found a loaded pistol and later found crack cocaine stashed inside the vehicle as well, authorities said. Officers later learned that the gun had been reported stolen out of Chicopee.

Naylor is charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a Class B drug

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

Possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Open container of marijuana in a vehicle

Motor vehicle lights violation

Naylor was convicted on firearms charges in 2020, Springfield police said.

