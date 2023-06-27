Karl Exantus Guilty In 2019 Killing In Springfield; Will Spend Life In Prison

Karl Exantus, of Springfield, was accused of shooting Alexis Martinez in a parking lot at Five Town Plaza as Martinez sat in his Jeep Compass in 2019, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

Martinez died in that Cooley Street parking lot before he could get help.

Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni said he hopes the verdict and sentence will help ease the suffering of Martinez's family.

“I hope this long-awaited verdict brings some measure of justice to Mr. Martinez’s family," he said in a news release. "I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department for their quick and thorough investigation, along with Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett, for his hard work on this case in order to achieve this just verdict.”

