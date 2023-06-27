Mostly Cloudy 76°

Karl Exantus Guilty In 2019 Killing In Springfield; Will Spend Life In Prison

A 35-year-old Hampden County man who was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this month was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday, June 27, authorities said. 

A jury found Karl Exantus guilty of first-degree murder earlier this month in the shooting death of Alex Martinez in 2019. A judge ruled Tuesday, June 27, that Exantus will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Photo Credit: Hampden District Attorney's Office
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Karl Exantus, of Springfield, was accused of shooting Alexis Martinez in a parking lot at Five Town Plaza as Martinez sat in his Jeep Compass in 2019, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. 

Martinez died in that Cooley Street parking lot before he could get help. 

Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni said he hopes the verdict and sentence will help ease the suffering of Martinez's family. 

“I hope this long-awaited verdict brings some measure of justice to Mr. Martinez’s family," he said in a news release. "I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department for their quick and thorough investigation, along with Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett, for his hard work on this case in order to achieve this just verdict.”

