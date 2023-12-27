Light Rain 40°

SHARE

Joseph Morales-Dejesus Pointed Loaded Pistol At Officers

A 30-year-old Springfield man with a lengthy criminal history decided to add to that record when he pulled an illegal pistol on officers on Wednesday, Dec. 27, authorities said. 

Joseph Morales-Dejesus

Joseph Morales-Dejesus

Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Joseph Morales-Dejesus, of Springfield, was arrested just before 1 a.m. at an apartment on Harriet Street, Springfield Police said. 

Officers were investigating Morales-Dejesus for an alleged domestic assault involving a firearm and were given permission to go inside the apartment where he was staying.

Shortly after police entered the home, Morales-Dejesus walked into the room where they were and briefly pointed his pistol at them before tossing the gun to the side, police said. 

Officers noted that the handgun was a "ghost gun," meaning it was untraceable. 

Morales-Dejesus is charged with: 

  • Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes
  • Firearm-armed assault in a dwelling
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (two counts)
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device
  • Possession of a firearm without an FID card – subsequent offense
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Threat to commit a crime
  • Witness intimidation

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE