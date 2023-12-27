Joseph Morales-Dejesus, of Springfield, was arrested just before 1 a.m. at an apartment on Harriet Street, Springfield Police said.
Officers were investigating Morales-Dejesus for an alleged domestic assault involving a firearm and were given permission to go inside the apartment where he was staying.
Shortly after police entered the home, Morales-Dejesus walked into the room where they were and briefly pointed his pistol at them before tossing the gun to the side, police said.
Officers noted that the handgun was a "ghost gun," meaning it was untraceable.
Morales-Dejesus is charged with:
- Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes
- Firearm-armed assault in a dwelling
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (two counts)
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card – subsequent offense
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Threat to commit a crime
- Witness intimidation
