Holyoke Slaying: Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Chicopee Man

James Carmenatty was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, May 19, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

Carmenatty is accused of killing Jasell Camacho just after 1:30 p.m. on Lyman Street in Holyoke, the prosecutor said.

Holyoke Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found Camacho near the intersection with High Street. Responders attempted to save his life, but they were unable. They pronounced him dead at the scene, authorities said.

Carmenatty was also shot in the incident. He showed up at the Holyoke Medical Center later with a gunshot wound. Doctors treated him, and he is expected to recover fully.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.