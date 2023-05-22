Holyoke Mall Shooting: Accused Shooter Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charge

Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana is accused of killing 33-year-old Trung Tran on Jan. 28 at the Holyoke Mall, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

Police received several 911 calls around 7 p.m. when the shooting began.

Investigators have previously said that Rodriguez-Santana was getting a pedicure with his girlfriend at A Touch of Beauty, where Tran worked. A man walked into the salon and began an argument with Rodriguez-Santana. Authorities have not identified who that man is or what the disagreement was about. Though, it's speculated it was his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

During the scuffle, Rodriguez-Santana pulled a 9-mm Glock pistol and fired multiple shots, authorities said. Tran, of West Springfield, was struck by several bullets and died at the scene, the prosecutor said.

Rodriguez-Santana was arrested at the scene without incident and has been held without bail since, authorities said.

