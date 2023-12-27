The store sells herbal remedies and treatments along with supplements and vitamins.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, the owners of the Exchange Street shop said they were not able to "bounce back" after COVID and the economic downturn that followed.

From the bottom of our hearts, Kathy, Jonathan, and Jessica would like to say " Thank You" for your unwavering support and patronage that you have given us these past 45 years. We have tried to provide the best quality products, herbs and service possible.We are so grateful for everything you have given us. Your friendship and trust means the world to us.Since 1978 when Kathy opened the shop, the goal was to help people using the power of plant medicine. Through the years we have seen thousands of people get better, recover and improve their lives with simple herbal teas and formulas.We made it through the pandemic with hopes of bouncing back, but economic forces, changing shopping patterns and supply issues have made continuing to serve you impossible.Our Facebook page and email will remain open for you to contact us while we negotiate our new beginnings.

