The alleged attack happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at 40 Springfield St. in Agawam, police said. Authorities did not say if the elderly man was injured in the incident.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect hoping someone would recognize him and contact authorities.

Detectives ask anyone who knows the man to contact them at 413-786-1717.

