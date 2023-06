Alexia Felicano has not been seen since she fled the Industry Avenue area Monday night. Police believe she could be in Palmer, Ware, or Springfield.

Police ask anyone with information about Alexia's disappearance or her whereabouts to contact the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or our non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

