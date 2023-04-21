Fatal Wreck: Fiancé Of Springfield Teacher Killed In CT Wreck Charged With Her Death

Phillip Vargas, age 33, of Vernon in Tolland County, Connecticut, was arrested on Thursday, April 20, and charged in the fatal April 2 crash in Vernon that killed 26-year-old Bianca Colon, a teacher at Springfield Prep Charter School in Springfield, Manchester Police announced.

Investigators said Vargas was driving east on Hartford Turnpike when he turned left onto Bolton Road and into the path of a Vernon patrol cruiser around 7:30 p.m. as the officer was racing to a domestic violence call.

The police car had its lights and sirens on and was traveling about 90 mph at the time of the crash, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police released video of the collision.

Firefighters cut Colon from the 2010 Nissan Sentra, but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Vargas was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, as was the Vernon police officer.

Doctors told investigators that Vargas' blood alcohol level was .10 at the time of the crash. The legal limit is .08 in Connecticut. They also found cannabinoids in his system at levels that "indicates he was experiencing the psychoactive effects" when he wrecked, per the affidavit.

Police found nearly 30 miniature Fireball whiskey bottles and two open Guinness beer bottles inside Vargas' wrecked Sentra, the affidavit continues.

Authorities charged Vargas with:

Second-degree manslaughter

Operating under the influence

OUI with a passenger under the age of 18

Risk of injury to a minor

Failure to grant the right of way when turning left

A judge ordered Vargas held on a $75,000 bond, Manchester police said.

Bianca Colon graduated from Fairfield University in 2019 with a degree in special education. She taught seven grade science at Springfield Prep Charter School, according to the school's website.

