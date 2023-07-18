Fatal Shooting In Springfield Has Police Searching For Answers

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Marengo Park around 10:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting. They found a man with bullet wounds sitting in a car. Though, officers believe the shooting happened on Belmont Avenue.

Officers performed CPR and attempted life-saving first aid until paramedics could rush the man to Baystate Medical Center, but he succumbed to his wounds a short time later, Springfield police said.

Authorities did not release the victim's name.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Springfield police detective bureau at 413-787-6355.

