Mostly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

Fatal Shooting In Springfield Has Police Searching For Answers

Springfield police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night, July 17.

Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Marengo Park around 10:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting. They found a man with bullet wounds sitting in a car. Though, officers believe the shooting happened on Belmont Avenue.

Officers performed CPR and attempted life-saving first aid until paramedics could rush the man to Baystate Medical Center, but he succumbed to his wounds a short time later, Springfield police said. 

Authorities did not release the victim's name. 

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Springfield police detective bureau at 413-787-6355. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE