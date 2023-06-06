Family Wants Proper Goodbye For Late Western Springfield Single Mom

Tara Terenzi died unexpectedly on May 29, her son Logan said in a GoFundMe for her. He noted that she'd sacrificed for him while suffering from medical issues that left her unemployed late in life, and he wanted to give back for her hard work.

According to her obituary, Tara served as a registered nurse at the former Parkview Hospital in Springfield and as a traveling nurse. It noted her life was punctuated by the depth of her caring.

She will be remembered by all who knew her as a giver, person of compassion, and someone with a huge heart.

Logan has raised more than $5,200 of his $7,000 goal by Thursday, June 6, the day of her funeral from more than 60 donors.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.