Sima Pariseau, 56, Dylan Pariseau, 27, and Peter Donaldson, 56, were found dead Tuesday morning, June 18, after someone called police to perform a welfare check, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said.

Donaldson, who was found in the living room of the 851 Main St. home, is believed to have killed Sima and Dylan before turning the gun on himself, the prosecutor said.

Police saw Donaldson's body through a window and forced their way inside. They found Sima and her son in the basement. Both had been shot multiple times.

Sima and Dyland were active members of the St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church. Sima served as the vice chair of the board of trustees, the church said in a Facebook post.

"Sima's vibrant personality and unwavering support made her a mentor and source of inspiration for the church community. She was a beacon of light for her family and friends. Dylan, a Saint Gregory church Sunday school graduate and lifelong church community member was often found by his mother's side helping and supporting him in every way possible."

Dylan graduated from Minnechaug Regional High School and Keene State College, where he studied biology, according to his Facebook page. He worked as a research assistant at a pharmaceutical company.

Sima and Donaldson began dating in 2017, a Facebook post announcing their relationship said.

Police are investigating what led up to the killing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.