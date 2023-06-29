Family Fears Worst For Missing Holyoke Teen Struggling With Mental Health

Jeremiah "Jay" Boyd" was last seen in Holyoke on Friday, June 23, Holyoke Police report. The 13-year-old apparently fled the program in which he was receiving treatment for his mental health, a family member said on Facebook.

"Initially we were hoping that he was having an episode and ran away once more, and had been staying with a friend," Gisenia Gisenia wrote. "But things have since escalated and we are now on day 8 with no news, or clue of where Jeremiah might be."

Jeremiah was last seen wearing a gray Nike Tech zip up hoodie, black basketball shorts, a blue backpack and white up town Nike sneakers, according to Holyoke Police.

Due to the nature of his mental health, family members are urging anyone who sees Jeremiah to not grab or try to talk to him, but rather call Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.