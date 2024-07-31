Driver In Fatal Chicopee Crash Under Influence At Time Of Wreck: Police

Andrew Wilkins, 37, of South Hadley, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, Chicopee police said on Tuesday, July 30.

Police were called to a two-car crash on Memorial Drive Thursday night, July 25. Wilkins was attempting to leave the scene when they arrived, authorities said.

An officer stopped him while another helped the driver of the second vehicle, who was trapped inside the wreckage.

Firefighters cut him out and rushed him and his passenger, who suffered minor injuries, to an area hospital, where doctors were unable to save him.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

The crash remains under investigation.

