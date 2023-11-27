Donovan's Irish Pub Now Open In Holyoke, Boasts Updated Menu

Donovan's Irish Pub opened its doors at 80 Jarvis Road last week. It features authentic Irish cuisine, drinks, and live entertainment.

The restaurant released its new and updated menu to go along with the new location on its Facebook page.

Mike and Diane Donovan opened the restaurant in 2000 at Eastfield Mall. Ownership changed hands in 2015, but the mission has remained the same — bringing a slice of Irish culture and life to Hampden County.

Donovan's Irish Pub is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight, and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

The restaurant said it will not take reservations or have takeout available for the "next few weeks" but will sell gift certificates ahead of the Christmas season.

For more information, visit the Donovan's Irish Pub Facebook page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.