The two events — one on Sunday, July 21, and one on Friday, July 26 — will benefit Officer Nestor Santos, who was attacked in the 600 block of State Street last month.

Earlier Report: Springfield Police Raising Funds For Officer Seriously Wounded In Shooting

The first show, hosted by comedian Jess Miller, will be held at the Portuguese Club in Ludlow, located at 149 Exchange Street. In addition to the show, a raffle and a 50/50 drawing will be held.

Later that week, more top local comedians will gather for “Laugh Til You’re Blue,” a show at Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant at 110 Island Pond Road in Springfield. It will also feature both a raffle and a 50/50 drawing, and food will be available to purchase.

Santos, a seven-year veteran of the Springfield police force who received the Department's Medal of Valor in 2023, was sitting in an unmarked police car at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 when the attack occurred.

Police said he was shot in the leg and a bullet fragment lodged in his head.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and later needed to be airlifted to a Boston hospital for emergency surgery.

His colleagues said that while doctors were able to save his eye, he will likely lose his vision and will still require more surgery.

Nevertheless, they said Santos “remains in good spirits” as he continues his recovery.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the incident and for another police car shooting, in which there were no injuries.

The Springfield Police Department began raising money for Santos’ surgeries just days after the shooting, collecting over $9,000 in approximately 10 days.

For tickets to or more information about the Jess Miller comedy show, click here.

To purchase tickets or learn more about “Laugh Til You’re Blue,” click here.

