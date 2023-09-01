A Few Clouds 70°

Church Elder Gets 15 Years For Sexually Assaulting Teen In Springfield: DA

A level-3 registered sex offender who served as a church elder in the Springfield Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for sexually abusing a then 13-year-old child, authorities said. 

Jay Aaron Smith
Jay Aaron Smith Photo Credit: Hampden District Attorney's Office
Josh Lanier
Jay Aaron Smith was convicted of four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 by a jury, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. The judge also sentenced Smith to five years of probation when he's released from prison. 

Investigators believe Smith sexually abused the 13-year-old girl for months in late 2020 through early 2021. 

 “I am deeply grateful to the brave survivor for bringing this abuser to the light of justice. Her courage and strength keeps other children safe from this predator," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni. "I thank the survivor, the jury, detectives with the Springfield Police Department, and Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Vasiliades, who is assigned to my office’s Special Victim’s Unit, for her skillful prosecution of this case.”

Smith was a level-3 sex offender in Massachusetts after he was convicted of rape in Georgia in the late 1980s, authorities said. 

