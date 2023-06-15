Children Caught Speeding At 90 MPH In Stolen Cars In Springfield

The four teens in four stolen cars were clocked around 3:45 a.m. speeding down Boston Road in Springfield, police said. The vehicles weaved across the yellow line multiple times, and two of the cars didn't have their headlights on, meaning they were practically invisible to oncoming traffic, authorities added.

Police found one of the cars crashed on Bay Street. The passenger window was smashed, and the ignition was ripped out, a tell-tale sign that it had been stolen, authorities said.

Police caught up to the teens in the 200 Block of Berkshire Avenue and arrested them.

Authorities did not release their names because of the teens' ages, but they added the 15-year-old has been busted multiple times for similar charges.

There has been a spike in the thefts of Hyundais and Kias since last year when a TikTok video showed that some models of the cars could be hotwired with only a screwdriver and USB cable, according to reports. Both carmakers have offered free fixes to the vehicles affected by the hack.

