Western Mass Nurses To Protest 'Disrespect' Of Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic

Nurses are slated to protest working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 24.

Organized by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, protest participants say that Mercy Medical’s owner, Trinity Health, has failed to “respect the rights of nurses, listen to their concerns and support and protect them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

The protest will take place on the sidewalk in front of Mercy Medical Center on Carew Street in Springfield, 4-5 p.m.

Protest participants are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.

