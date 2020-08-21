Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

Western Mass Nurses To Protest 'Disrespect' Of Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Nurses are slated to protest working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 24.
Nurses are slated to protest working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 24. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: John Phelan

Nurses are slated to protest working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 24.

Organized by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, protest participants say that Mercy Medical’s owner, Trinity Health, has failed to “respect the rights of nurses, listen to their concerns and support and protect them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." 

The protest will take place on the sidewalk in front of Mercy Medical Center on Carew Street in Springfield, 4-5 p.m.

Protest participants are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.