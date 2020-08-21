Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Western Mass Mall Sues Cinemark For 'Trashing' Theater, Back Rent And Fees

Kristin Palpini
The Eastfield Mall is suing Cinemark claiming the movie theater chain broke a 20-year lease - and 'trashed' the place - when it left in June.
The Eastfield Mall is suing Cinemark claiming the movie theater chain broke a 20-year lease - and 'trashed' the place - when it left in June. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

The Eastfield Mall is suing Cinemark claiming the movie theater chain broke a 20-year lease - and damaged the venue - when the company left in June.

Owners of the Springfield mall, Eastfield Associates LLC, say Cinemark USA Inc. owes more than $177,000 in back rent, $100,000 in fees, $35,000 in real estate taxes, and $15,600 in late fees. The total amount the Eastfield Mall says it is due is $330,415.

The mall also claimed that Cinemark destroyed the 16-theater venue on the way out.

Cinemark. The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday, Aug. 20, says that Cinemark “trashed” speakers and movie screens, seating and bathrooms, and cutting pipes and electrical wires. 

