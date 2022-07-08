'This Has Become Our Second Home': Holyoke Eatery Closing After 34-Year Run

A family-run restaurant in Western Massachusetts has made the difficult decision to close after 34 years of service.

Fernandez Family Restaurant in Holyoke announced they will be officially closing their doors on Friday, July 22, the family said on Facebook.

The family thanked their loyal clientele for supporting them through "uncertain times" and said this was not an easy decision.

"This is a bittersweet time for us, as this has become our second home and to many that have walked through our doors, generation after generation," the family said. "Thank you for letting us be a part of this amazing community."

Faithful customers expressed their sadness over the announcement in the comments section of the post. One wrote, "Every time we traveled back to MA from SC, this was a mandatory stop for us! I wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

"What a legacy," another Facebook user said. "We wish you all the best. And thank you for your dedication to and support of so many in the City of Holyoke throughout the years."

While the Fernandez family was sad to make the move, they ended the post by saying, "We will close this chapter of our lives with our hearts full of gratitude and appreciation."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.