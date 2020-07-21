New Mental Health Hospital Coming To Pioneer Valley

Baystate Health and Kindred Behavioral Health are teaming up to launch a 120-bed, $43 million mental health hospital, possibly in Holyoke.

Springfield-based Baystate is eyeing the former home of the Holyoke Geriatric Authority on Lower Westfield Road as the possible site for the standalone behavioral health hospital, according to MassLive.

The new hospital would employ 220 people and have a pediatric unit - a rarity for Massachusetts. Baystate will pay for $5 million of the construction with Kindred picking up the rest. The hospital will be run by Baystate staff, Masslive reported.

Kindred Behavioral Health is a division of Kindred Health, a Kentucky-based company that partners with hospitals to deliver services. While Kindred Health is 30 years old, Kindred Behavioral Health is a new program the company launched in 2019.

Baystate Health has long sought a partner to operate a standalone mental health hospital. Western Massachusetts’ major medical health provider suspended the plan last year when its former project partner, US HealthVest, was accused of providing substandard care. Baystate has severed ties with HealthVest.

