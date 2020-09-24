New Bagel Delivery Service Now Available In West Side And Nearby Area

Fresh bagels delivered to your home is a new service available in the West Springfield area.

Comfort Bagel in West Springfield just opened and is delivering to parts of Westfield, Agawam, Holyoke, and Chicopee - as well as all of West Side.

Owner Janet Blake, an Upstate New York native, said she has been waiting for a fresh bagel place to open near West Springfield for a while now.

When that didn’t happen, the jewelry and graphic arts designed decided to take the dough into her own hands.

With COVID-19 still going strong, Comfort Bagel doesn’t have a storefront yet, Blake said, but the baker is fully licensed as residential retail, cottage bakery.

“Comfort Bagel will primarily operate as a made-to-order bagel delivery service,” Blake said. “You may soon find us at a local farmers’ market and pop-up events.”

It may be a minute before you can get a bagel delivered to your home, however. Blake said delivery times for September and the first weeks of October have already sold out.

Among the bagel varieties Blake is offering are poppyseed, garlic, everything, cinnamon raisin, chive and Cheddar, salted rosemary, cranberry orange, and blueberry crisp.

