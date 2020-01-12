New 5-Story Hotel Proposed For Route 5

A new five-story hotel is being proposed for Route 5 by an experienced hotelier.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., a public hearing will be held by the Planning Board to go over an application by Desai & Sons, Inc. for a special permit to put a hotel at the corner of Riverdale Road (Route 5) and Elm Street in West Springfield.

Raman Desai is the president of Desai & Sons. He is also the manager of Jaya Lodging and Ohm Hotels, two corporations that have owned or managed Candlewood Suites, 572 Riverdale Road in West Springfield.

The lodging is planned for 764 Riverdale Street/1533 Elm Street - the site of a closed Vietnamese restaurant, which would be demolished if plans are approved by the city.

As it is proposed now, the hotel would be five-stories with 102 rooms. The application refers to the hotel as a “flagship.”

In addition to the site plan review during the hearing, the Planning Board will also consider an application by Desai & Sons to waive 5 off-street parking spaces. There are 123 parking spaces planned for the hotel.

The plans were first submitted in late October. The schematic plan was developed by VHB of Springfield.

