National Mason Jar Shortage; Relief May Come In December

If you’re having a hard time finding mason jars this season, you’re not alone.

The United States is currently going through a mason jar shortage.

The last time this happened was 1975, according to North Carolina State University’s Extension program.

Due to more people being home and cooking because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are buying food storage containers, including mason jars, the university reported.

A spokesperson for Ball Corp. (technically, the Newell Company), a major glass mason jar manufacturer, said that they have increased production of lids and jars, but the demand remains high.

The owner of Mason Jar Merchant told Better Homes & Gardens magazine that her August sales are up 600 percent over any other month in 2020. Most of the demand is for lids.

Some suppliers are on backorder until December, according to NC State.

The university said the canning problem won’t only impact home cooks, but the jar candle industry as well. The jars have grown in popularity over the last 10 years and repurposed into drinking glasses and decor.

