Makers Of Mango-Milkshake IPA Opening Brewery In Western Mass

Kristin Palpini
A new craft brewery is opening a taproom in Western Massachusetts.

1 Way Brewing’s building plans for a brewery and taproom at 807 Maple Rd. in Longmeadow have been approved by the town's Zoning Board.

1 Way has been around the Pioneer Valley for a while - popping up at events like Brew At the Zoo, Whip City CT River Brewfest, and The Worthy.

But now, owners Jason Tsitso and Zach Schwartz have a brick and mortar place to brew and serve customers.

Among 1 Way’s signature beers are a mango milkshake IPA, a New England IPA, and a breakfast coffee milk stout.

In addition to brewing, Schwartz owns a commercial printing company in Manchester, Connecticut, Fusion Cross-media and Tsitso is a project executive for PDC, Inc.

More licensing and build-out has to be done before 1 Way can open the Longmeadow location to the public. And COVID-19 restrictions could alter opening plans. If all goes well, 1 Way could be serving customers in February, according to The Reminder.

