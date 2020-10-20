Ice Cream Truck Robbed, May Close For Good

Following a motor vehicle break-in, a popular ice cream truck is cutting the season short and possibly closing for good.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, Mary Neumeister owner of Nanas Ice Cream of Springfield said her ice cream truck had been broken into. Someone stole all the ice cream and damaged the vehicle including cutting out a few feet of the exhaust pipe and taking the catalytic converter.

“It is with great sadness and hurt in my heart that I let you all know unfortunately Nanas Ice Cream season is cut sort and quite possibly out of business permanently,” Neumeister said in a Facebook post.

Neumeister said she has found replacement parts for her truck but lacks the money to have the work done. She has a backup truck that was built in 1973, but this too would need money Neumeister doesn’t have to get back on the road.

She said the truck break-in’s negative impact on her business further exacerbated the difficulties she - and most other food vendors - is having selling treats when there are fewer outdoor activities and events.

In light of this, the community has started a GoFundMe seeking to raise $5,000 for the ice cream truck. So far, more than 100 people have donated $3,800 over three days.

“I am extremely overwhelmed and touched by the GoFundMe’s that were started for me,” Neumeister said. “I am just speechless. I am crying tears of happiness with the love I am feeling.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.