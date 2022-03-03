Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Purdue Pharma Reaches $6B Settlement With US States Over Thousands Of Opioid-Related Lawsuits
Business

Friendly’s First Fast-Casual Cafe Opens In Westfield

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Restaurant chain Friendly's has launched its first fast-casual cafe.
Restaurant chain Friendly's has launched its first fast-casual cafe. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Restaurant chain Friendly's has launched its first fast-casual cafe. 

The company announced that it has opened its first "Friendly's Cafe" in Hampden County, Massachusetts. 

The eatery is located at 291 East Main St. in Westfield. It opened on Saturday, Feb. 26, representatives said. 

The 2,700 square-foot location seats 45 guests. Guests can either order directly at the counter or use a QR code at the table to have food delivered, Friendly's said. 

Orders can also be placed online and either delivered or picked up at designated "to-go" areas.

"Friendly's Cafe delivers our time-tested Friendly's menu, putting an emphasis on fresh ingredients, convenience, to-go and delivery in a fun and joyful environment," Friendly's CEO Craig Erlich said in a statement. "We envision Friendly's Cafe as an opportunity for further menu and technology innovation to meet our customer's changing desires, while also still adhering to our mission of bringing family and friends around the table to make new memories."

The company planned a grand opening, ribbon-cutting event for Wednesday, April 6.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.