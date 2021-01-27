Curbside Pickup Options Skyrocket At Holyoke Mall As Restaurants, Retailers Expand Service

After not being available for take-out during the pandemic, many Holyoke Mall restaurants and some retailers are now offering curbside pickup.

The change reflects a shift as, statewide, Massachusetts reduces economic restrictions intended to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, Jan. 25, Gov. Charlie Baker ended the state’s 9:30/10 p.m. business curfew and stay-home advisory.

While there were some restaurants and retailers offering curbside pickup during the pandemic, the number of Holyoke Mall places providing this service has skyrocketed.

Among the mall restaurants now offering curbside pickup are 99 Restaurant, 110 Grill, Latino Cuisine, Sumo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, as well as UNO Pizzeria & Grill.

The food court is also open for takeout and includes fast food joints such as Charleys Philly Steaks, Cajun Cafe, The Greek Place (which is also offering curbside pickup), Max Orient, Smoothie Island, and Wings Express.

Pickups should be done at the restaurant’s exterior entrance, if available. If such an entrance doesn’t exist, Holyoke Mall management has a designated pickup location and a map to help people find it.

Among the Holyoke Mall stores offering curbside pick-up are Target, Macy’s, Christmas Tree Shops, and Best Buy.

The list of retailers and restaurants offering curbside pick-up and take-out is updated daily at the Holyoke Mall’s website holyokemall.com.

