Coworking Office Space Is Being Developed Near The Holyoke Mall

A large, co-working, shared office space is coming to Holyoke over by the mall.

Venture X is opening a 16,000 square-foot workspace at 98 Lower Westfield Road.

Developers expect the offices will be ready for occupation in early 2021.

Venture X offers a business casual environment for professionals who wouldn’t normally have workspace outside their homes. Many of the company’s clients are freelancers, remote workers, startups, nonprofits, and small businesses, Venture X reports.

Founded by Holyoke native Ned Barowsky, Venture X has coworking locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.